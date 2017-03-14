Glen Ridge BOE president sees referen...

Glen Ridge BOE president sees referendum as 'opportunity'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: NorthJersey.com

While residents were rushing around to buy food and supplies for the storm on Tuesday, members of the Glen Ridge Board of Education were making alternative plans for a special election that was going to be impeded by the snowfall. Glen Ridge BOE president sees referendum as 'opportunity' While residents were rushing around to buy food and supplies for the storm on Tuesday, members of the Glen Ridge Board of Education were making alternative plans for a special election that was going to be impeded by the snowfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar 7 River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
kids get plowed down on busstop Mar 3 elena_ulloa 2
Former Nightclub Owners Sell Nightclub For $23 ... Mar 1 Over the top 1
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb 20 Iris Rodriguez 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb '17 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb '17 Iris lopez 1
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,638,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC