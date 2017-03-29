Construction on mixed-use project set...

Construction on mixed-use project set for summer

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Construction on mixed-use project set for summer Construction is slated to begin mid-summer on another residential and retail building along Bloomfield Avenue. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oxwVwz The Vestry, a five-story building with 46 apartments offering up to three bedrooms, will be built at 147 Bloomfield Ave., on the Mount Carmel Holy Church property.

