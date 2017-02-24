Glen Ridge Women's Club screening documentary
The Women's Club of Glen Ridge will host the screening of "Beyond Borders: Undocumented Mexican-Americans" on March 7. Glen Ridge Women's Club screening documentary The Women's Club of Glen Ridge will host the screening of "Beyond Borders: Undocumented Mexican-Americans" on March 7. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mgaNd8 The documentary "Beyond Borders: Undocumented Mexican-Americans," by Glen Ridge resident Micah Fink, will show at the Women's Club of Glen Ridge, 219 Ridgewood Ave., on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. The documentary, "Beyond Borders: Undocumented Mexican-Americans," will be shown at the Women's Club of Glen Ridge, 219 Ridgewood Ave., on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Micah Fink looks at the current situation in this country, with federal agents following the orders of President Donald Trump to deport undocumented immigrants, and wonders about ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Glen Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb 20
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|Pugs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC