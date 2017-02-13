Glen Ridge: Police blotter, Feb. 13 Glen Ridge Police are investigating several car break-ins and a residential burglary. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2l8R3qR On Saturday, Feb. 4, several items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Highland Avenue during the early morning hours, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.