Glen Ridge: Police blotter, Feb. 13
Glen Ridge: Police blotter, Feb. 13 Glen Ridge Police are investigating several car break-ins and a residential burglary. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2l8R3qR On Saturday, Feb. 4, several items were reported stolen from a vehicle on Highland Avenue during the early morning hours, police said.
