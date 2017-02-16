Dunbar SG King, 94

Dunbar SG King, 94

Mr. Dunbar SG King, 94, died on February 14, 2017 at his home in Verona. Services will be held in the Christ Episcopal Church, 74 Park Avenue, Glen Ridge on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and worked in the sales department for the Montclair Bloomfield Ford in Glen Ridge for many years, retiring in 1979.

