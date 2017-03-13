Budget drama: Will Christie back off ...

Budget drama: Will Christie back off plan to wreck urban schools? ? Moran

Tuesday Feb 28

Today we find out if Gov. Chris Christie intends to waste his final months in office in a doomed battle to savage the school budgets of poor districts like Newark and Camden to reduce property taxes in wealthier towns. The smart money says he will not pull the trigger, mainly because he knows he can't win this fight.

