Angelo Ramon, 72

Mr. Angelo Ramon, 72, died on February 19, 2017 in Glen Ridge. Friends will be received in the Prout Funeral Home , 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona on Thursday, February 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. Born in Sabinanigo, Spain, Mr. Ramon came to the U.S. in 1951 and lived in the Bronx and Manhattan prior to moving to Verona 31 years ago.

