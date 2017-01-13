Wilma P. Freeman, 90
Mrs. Wilma P. Freeman, 90, died peacefully on January 12, 2017 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge. A funeral mass will be offered in St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Montclair on Saturday, January 14 at 9:00 a.m. Born in Newark, Mrs. Freeman lived in Montclair and West Orange prior to moving to Verona 62 years ago, where she was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church, Catholic Daughters, and the Verona Women's Club.
