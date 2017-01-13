Wilma P. Freeman, 90

Wilma P. Freeman, 90

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: My Verona NJ

Mrs. Wilma P. Freeman, 90, died peacefully on January 12, 2017 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge. A funeral mass will be offered in St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Montclair on Saturday, January 14 at 9:00 a.m. Born in Newark, Mrs. Freeman lived in Montclair and West Orange prior to moving to Verona 62 years ago, where she was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church, Catholic Daughters, and the Verona Women's Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Verona NJ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) Jan 7 annel 2
Translation services in New Jersey Jan 5 Danna5131 2
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Jan 2 heather 1
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec '16 kevinharrington 1
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Gary 6
Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08) Dec '16 cat 12
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,679 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC