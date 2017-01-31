Glen Ridge dance party to benefit Project Graduation
Glen Ridge dance party to benefit Project Graduation A dance party for adults will help raise monies to fund a party for youths in Glen Ridge. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jNU7qL Glen Ridge High School's Project Graduation 2017 Committee has planned a celebration on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Brookside, 41 Broughton Ave., Bloomfield.
