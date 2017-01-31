Glen Ridge dance party to benefit Pro...

Glen Ridge dance party to benefit Project Graduation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Glen Ridge dance party to benefit Project Graduation A dance party for adults will help raise monies to fund a party for youths in Glen Ridge. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jNU7qL Glen Ridge High School's Project Graduation 2017 Committee has planned a celebration on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The Brookside, 41 Broughton Ave., Bloomfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes Jan 28 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Jan 25 Pugs 4
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC