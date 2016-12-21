Thirty years later, Glen Ridge student's disappearance still a mystery
Thirty years ago, 25-year-old Harvard graduate student Joan Webster went to visit her family in Glen Ridge on Thanksgiving break. A few days later, Webster cut her visit short so she could return to Harvard in time for a project meeting she had scheduled with her classmates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Verona-Cedar Grove Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Children's Shelter behind Geriatric Center ... (Nov '13)
|20 hr
|Recognise This Story
|223
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|cat
|12
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|civil service jobs
|Nov '16
|concerned about v...
|2
|Cure neck and back pain with acupuncture (May '14)
|Nov '16
|indict schumer
|16
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC