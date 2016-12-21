Thirty years later, Glen Ridge studen...

Thirty years later, Glen Ridge student's disappearance still a mystery

Thirty years ago, 25-year-old Harvard graduate student Joan Webster went to visit her family in Glen Ridge on Thanksgiving break. A few days later, Webster cut her visit short so she could return to Harvard in time for a project meeting she had scheduled with her classmates.

