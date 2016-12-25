Salaries for 2017 on Glen Ridge counc...

Salaries for 2017 on Glen Ridge council agenda

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Salaries for 2017 on Glen Ridge council agenda Salaries for borough employees are on the agenda at the next Glen Ridge Borough Council meeting. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hl6gSQ Salaries for borough employees are scheduled to come up for discussion at the next Glen Ridge Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, its final meeting before the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Mon heather 1
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec 19 Gary 6
Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08) Dec 9 cat 12
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
civil service jobs Nov '16 concerned about v... 2
News Cure neck and back pain with acupuncture (May '14) Nov '16 indict schumer 16
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,603 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,324

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC