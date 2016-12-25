Salaries for 2017 on Glen Ridge council agenda
Salaries for 2017 on Glen Ridge council agenda Salaries for borough employees are on the agenda at the next Glen Ridge Borough Council meeting. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hl6gSQ Salaries for borough employees are scheduled to come up for discussion at the next Glen Ridge Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, its final meeting before the new year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Glen Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|Mon
|heather
|1
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
|Review: Hawthorne Towers (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|cat
|12
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|civil service jobs
|Nov '16
|concerned about v...
|2
|Cure neck and back pain with acupuncture (May '14)
|Nov '16
|indict schumer
|16
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC