Salaries for 2017 on Glen Ridge council agenda Salaries for borough employees are on the agenda at the next Glen Ridge Borough Council meeting. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hl6gSQ Salaries for borough employees are scheduled to come up for discussion at the next Glen Ridge Borough Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, its final meeting before the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.