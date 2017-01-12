Robert F. Falkenthal, 73
Mr. Robert F. Falkenthal, 73, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in Glen Ridge. Visiting will be in the Prout Funeral Home , 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona on Thursday, December 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. He held positions for more than 45 years with Illinois Bell, New Jersey Bell and Verizon Wireless, retiring last year from the technical staff of the CPE Lab in Bedminster.
