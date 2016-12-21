Nation-Now 57 mins ago 9:19 p.m.Gifted 'Hamilton' tickets for NJ teacher cause controversy
An end-of-the-year gift for a Glen Ridge [New Jersey], High School teacher has led to a minor dispute between school administration and the students and parents. A group of students started a GoFundMe campaign this spring to raise money to buy two tickets for the Broadway musical "Hamilton," as a thank-you gift for AP U.S. history teacher Cecelia Lynch.
