Montclair: Police blotter, Dec. 20 Crime reported by the Montclair Police Department. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2icGJZL Bloomfield Avenue - A 37-year-old man from Glen Ridge was arrested and charged with DWI after striking several parked cars along Bloomfield Avenue, then attempting to flee the scene on Monday, Dec. 12, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.