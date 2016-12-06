Montclair gives OK for mixed-use building on Bloomfield Avenue One large building project in Montclair got a pass at the Dec. 5 planning board meeting. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2heVsTj The application for a mixed-use building at 147-155 Bloomfield Ave., also known as The Vestry, received final site plan approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.