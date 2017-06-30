Glen Ellyn History Center to welcome Mark Twain
Local actor Terry Lynch portrays Mark Twain in "Between Two Comets: The Life of Mark Twain" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. The Halley's Comets of 1835 and 1910 coincided with Twain's life.
