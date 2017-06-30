Glen Ellyn History Center to welcome Mark Twain

Local actor Terry Lynch portrays Mark Twain in "Between Two Comets: The Life of Mark Twain" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. The Halley's Comets of 1835 and 1910 coincided with Twain's life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.