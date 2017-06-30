COD theater presents 'A Play on Words'
The College of DuPage Summer Repertory Theatre will present "A Play on Words" this month on the Glen Ellyn campus and at other locations. An improvisational production, "A Play on Words" highlights the importance of words and, consequently, actions in influencing events around us, said Amelia Barrett, director and theater professor.
