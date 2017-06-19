Weekly picks: Vintage cars shine at Bloomingdale show
See lots of vintage automobiles and meet with the dedicated owners who keep them pristine at the Daily Herald Cruise Night on Wednesday at Stratford Square Mall, 152 Stratford Drive, Bloomingdale. No admission charge.
