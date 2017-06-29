Weekend picks: Country rock takes over Northerly Island for LakeShake Festival
Miranda Lambert appears as part of the Country LakeShake music festival at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. See stars Miranda Lambert, Gary Allan, Randy Houser, Caitlyn Smith and more as part of the massive Country LakeShake music festival this weekend at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago.
