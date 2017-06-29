The MAC presents New Philharmonic fre...

The MAC presents New Philharmonic free pre-fireworks concert at Lake Glen Ellyn Park July 4

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Daily Herald

Maestro kirk Muspratt conducting New Philharmonic under the stars at the McAninch Arts Center's Lakeside Pavilion. Photo courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center.McAninch Arts Center Maestro Kirk Muspratt and New Philharmonic recently named Illinois Council of Orchestras' 2017 Professional Orchestra of the Year, performs a rousing program of patriotic songs, marches and orchestral works in a free pre-fireworks concert July 4, beginning at 8 p.m., at Glen Ellyn's Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Rd. This concert is presented by the McAninch Arts Center and is sponsored by College of DuPage.

