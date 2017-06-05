Rosanne Cash, Savion Glover, Olivia Newton-John part of McAninch season

Tony Award-winner Savion Glover performs at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, Nov. 26. Country star Rosanne Cash performs at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, April 15. Rejean Cournoyer and Jamie Farr star in a touring production of "Tuesdays with Morrie" that plays College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Sept. 30. Composer and trumpeter Chris Botti performs at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Jan. 20. College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn has announced its 2017-18 season will include appearances by Rosanne Cash, Savion Glover and Olivia Newton-John.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.