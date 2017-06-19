New Naperville restaurant delights kids with trains, toots
Off the train comes a hot dog and some crinkly fries, a cup of chocolate milk topped with whipped cream, and a cupcake with sprinkles and a toy whistle as a garnish. It's reality at 2Toots Train Whistle Grill , which opened recently in Naperville.
