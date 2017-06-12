Jazz in the Parks Returns for a Three...

Jazz in the Parks Returns for a Three-Concert Summer Series

Friday Jun 9

You know it's summer when the Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble rolls into the parks with their horns, piano and drums. Every summer, this group of jazz musicians has entertained crowds packed into Glen Ellyn Park District parks for a night of free entertainment.

