Images: West Chicago Community High School graduation
Maxwell Smith gives the Senior Farewell Address during the West Chicago Community High School graduation on Friday, June 2, at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Graduate Marcus Allen works out his head ware for the West Chicago Community High School graduation on Friday, June 2, at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheaton cop resigns over shoplifting charge (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Thiefs are scum
|29
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|11 hr
|WILDBILL
|10
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|14 hr
|Jack Knox
|404
|Knights of Columbus Council 1369 Naperville
|21 hr
|OlllllllO
|8
|Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Homeowner
|38
|Chris Prochut
|Mon
|Sts P and p
|3
|Living Life With Guilt
|Mon
|Laughing at YOU
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC