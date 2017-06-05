History Bloopers a Summer Theatre Camp for Middle Schoolers June 26-30

History Bloopers is a summer theatre camp for middle schoolers offered by Curtain Up Classroom in partnership with the Glen Ellyn Historical Society. Beginning date is Monday, June 26 and concluding date is Friday, June 30. Classes are in session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon and the location is the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main Street in Glen Ellyn.

