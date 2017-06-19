Elgin Theatre Company to stage 'The O...

Elgin Theatre Company to stage 'The Odd Couple'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Daily Herald

The Elgin Theatre Company will present "The Odd Couple" as its summer offering this year, a comic play that some may only know as a popular TV show from the '70s. However, the show, written by Neil Simon, was first produced in 1965 and has become a favorite over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knights of Columbus 1369 Grand Knight Speaks Out 1 hr Laughing at YOU 52
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 2 hr CRIMINALS 419
News For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als... 2 hr Tre H 29
Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe... Tue Joe A 461
Danger! Do not try to date DuPage County women! (Jan '13) Jun 18 dave f 6
DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di... Jun 18 dave f 5
News Controversial gas station project clears hurdle... Apr '17 untruenorth 1
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC