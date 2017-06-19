Elgin Theatre Company to stage 'The Odd Couple'
The Elgin Theatre Company will present "The Odd Couple" as its summer offering this year, a comic play that some may only know as a popular TV show from the '70s. However, the show, written by Neil Simon, was first produced in 1965 and has become a favorite over the years.
