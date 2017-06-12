DuPage judge: Prosecutors can cite pr...

DuPage judge: Prosecutors can cite previous sex cases in trial on 1985 murder

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Daily Herald

A DuPage County judge has ruled prosecutors may introduce evidence of previous sexual crimes committed by Michael Jones during his trial in the 1985 murder of 15-year-old Kristy Wesselman near Glen Ellyn. Judge George Bakalis on Thursday ruled that DuPage prosecutors can present jurors with evidence from 1976 and 1977 cases in which Jones committed sexually violent attacks against young women.

