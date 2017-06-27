College of DuPage OKs settlement with former administrators
Thomas Glaser and Lynn Sapyta, two former College of DuPage administrators who were fired by the school in 2015, have settled their federal wrongful termination lawsuit. Two former College of DuPage administrators have reached three separate deals to settle their federal wrongful termination lawsuit -- but the details of two of them apparently will remain secret.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|3 hr
|Kaily Hunter
|422
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|7 hr
|Elk Grove Resident 2
|2
|Viva la Raza putos
|Sun
|Sweaty taco luv
|2
|Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Jonetan Andrade
|8
|Route 66 Dirt Track
|Sun
|Racer
|1
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|Sat
|Unholy f-er
|6
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr '17
|untruenorth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC