College of DuPage could open innovati...

College of DuPage could open innovation center in downtown Glen Ellyn

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

College of DuPage could create an "innovation ecosystem" in a historic Glen Ellyn building for new businesses to trade ideas and connect with investors. Just steps from the Metra station and other amenities, the ground floor of the village-owned Civic Center is the ideal spot for launching "Innovate DuPage," officials at the state's largest community college say.

