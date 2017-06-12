College of DuPage Brings Honeybees to...

College of DuPage Brings Honeybees to Campus Natural Area

Thursday Jun 8

Beekeeper Jana Kinsman transfers thousands of honeybees from a temporary container to their new beehive on campus in Glen Ellyn. Thanks to a grant from the Honeybee Conservancy, COD has installed a beehive in a natural area on the east side of campus.

