COD president expects school to be of...

COD president expects school to be off probation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Daily Herald

College of DuPage President Ann Rondeau says she expects the Higher Learning Commission, which provides accreditation for the college, to remove the Glen Ellyn school from probation by fall. The leadership Ann Rondeau provided since becoming president of the College of DuPage has helped change the tone on campus, according to COD board Chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KOC 1369 Real Grand Knight Moravecek 2 5 min Sts P and p 5
Calling Captain Macaroni 12 min Sts P and p 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 2 hr Sam Wright75 406
News Dumbing down high school 5 hr Silvio 23
News Wheaton cop resigns over shoplifting charge (Oct '07) Tue Thiefs are scum 29
News Controversial gas station project clears hurdle... Apr '17 untruenorth 1
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb '17 Captain Taint 5
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC