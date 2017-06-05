COD president expects school to be off probation
College of DuPage President Ann Rondeau says she expects the Higher Learning Commission, which provides accreditation for the college, to remove the Glen Ellyn school from probation by fall. The leadership Ann Rondeau provided since becoming president of the College of DuPage has helped change the tone on campus, according to COD board Chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi.
