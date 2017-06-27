COD Names 2017 Woman of Distinction J...

COD Names 2017 Woman of Distinction July 12

The College of DuPage Women's Study Committee will announce the 2017 Woman of Distinction Award recipient at a free community screening of "Pride and Prejudice" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the McAninch Arts Center's Lakeside Pavilion on the Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. Named for former COD History Professor Adade Wheeler, the award has been given annually since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the personal and professional advancement of women through education, advocacy and motivation. Part of the MAC's free Lakeside Movie Series, guests are invited to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic dinner.

