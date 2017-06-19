COD ceremony honors those killed in active duty
College of DuPage will honor Wheaton resident and Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller during a ceremony as part of a memorial tribute to students and alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice as firefighters, police officers and military service members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
