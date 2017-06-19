COD ceremony honors those killed in a...

COD ceremony honors those killed in active duty

College of DuPage will honor Wheaton resident and Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller during a ceremony as part of a memorial tribute to students and alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice as firefighters, police officers and military service members.

