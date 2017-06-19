COD board to vote on settlement with two former administrators
Two former College of DuPage administrators, Thomas J. Glaser, left, and Lynn Sapyta, have agreed to dismiss their federal lawsuit against the Glen Ellyn school. College of DuPage trustees are expected to vote Thursday on their portion of a settlement agreement with two former administrators who filed a lawsuit claiming they were wrongfully terminated.
