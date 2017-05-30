Bloomingdale Mental Health Board Appo...

Bloomingdale Mental Health Board Appointed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Daily Herald

Bloomingdale Township Supervisor Michael D. Hovde, Jr. has appointed the following residents of Bloomingdale Township to the Bloomingdale Township Mental Health Board Kim Cline, of unincorporated Glen Ellyn, an educator working as a director of special education for a local school district; Diana Eckert of Roselle, Zoning Board of Appeals member, former Village Trustee, former Co-executive director and trained mentor with Stepping Stones for Women of Domestic Violence; Dominick Lanzito of Roselle, licensed attorney concentrating in civil rights, former assistant state's attorney, member of Fire and Police Commission; Supervisor Hovde stated "As a newly formed entity, the Bloomingdale Township Mental Health Board needs dedicated residents with diverse backgrounds to help establish and shape the future of the Board.  I am pleased to announce the appointment of these seven outstanding ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 18 min Wendy Cook75 403
News Dumbing down high school 8 hr Defeat Liz Warren... 18
Living Life With Guilt 9 hr Seek the path 1
Cops and Domestic Violence 15 hr Sts P and p 148
Murder minded Johnnyboy 18 hr Sts P and p 22
Honesty is the best policy 21 hr Sts P and p 2
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Jun 2 OllllllO 2
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC