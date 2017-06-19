Afternoon Festivities offers games, m...

Afternoon Festivities offers games, music, food after 4th of July Parade

Child plays a penny carnival game at Afternoon Festivities in 2016. Winners receive tickets redeemable for prizes.Glen Ellyn Park District Keep your Fourth of July in high gear with Afternoon Festivities, an event presented by the Glen Ellyn Park District, timed to immediately follow the Glen Ellyn 4th of July parade.

