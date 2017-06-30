5 beloved fixtures in suburban July 4...

5 beloved fixtures in suburban July 4 parades

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Chuck Bista is the leader of Chuck-A-Roo & The Fabulous Memories., the clown rock band that's played at Arlington Heights' and Glen Ellyn's July Fourth parades for more than two decades. The 1915 circus truck is a favorite entry in the Mundelein Community Days parade during the Fourth of July weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Sun ARA PHISHING 426
Area south of Villa Park train station. (Dec '15) Sun Really Gary Indiana 3
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... Jun 29 Sick of stupid 2
Viva la Raza putos Jun 28 Jethro 3
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 28 Rep Denny Hasturd 3
News Controversial gas station project clears hurdle... Apr '17 untruenorth 1
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Feb '17 Captain Taint 5
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC