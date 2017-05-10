Vintage Auto Fest returns to Glen Ellyn

The featured car at the Vintage Auto Fest is the Kennedy Packard, the official car of Joseph Patrick Kennedy, United States ambassador to Great Britain from 1937 to 1940. Jim Manak, a member of the Glen Ellyn Historic Preservation Commission, and his wife, Lucille, are bringing several of their vintage autos to the fourth annual Vintage Auto Fest on Saturday, June 3, on the grounds of Stacy's Historic Corners, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn.

