Teachers' grant expands special ed re...

Teachers' grant expands special ed resources at Glen Ellyn library

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Daily Herald

Megan Webster and Ellen Hill, special education teachers at Glenbard South High School, were awarded a $1,000 grant from the Illinois Education Association in support of expanding the Glen Ellyn Public Library's section of high-interest/low-level reading materials and raising awareness of the resources. On Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2 and 3, Webster and Hill hosted "Book Talks" at the Glen Ellyn Public Library, an event in which students presented book reviews of some of the new books purchased through the grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe... 4 min Cicero Dago 55 157
News What do you love and hate? (Jan '09) 19 hr Ben Dover 15
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Fri Ellie Jenkins78 392
News Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river... Fri Keyanna 1
Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13) Thu Lord of Darkness 15
TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16) May 16 Gladys 14
Naperville home to the sickos May 16 Gladys 8
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,178,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC