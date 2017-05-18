Teachers' grant expands special ed resources at Glen Ellyn library
Megan Webster and Ellen Hill, special education teachers at Glenbard South High School, were awarded a $1,000 grant from the Illinois Education Association in support of expanding the Glen Ellyn Public Library's section of high-interest/low-level reading materials and raising awareness of the resources. On Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2 and 3, Webster and Hill hosted "Book Talks" at the Glen Ellyn Public Library, an event in which students presented book reviews of some of the new books purchased through the grant.
