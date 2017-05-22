Preservationists given deadlines to restore McKee House
The historic McKee House in Churchill Woods Forest Preserve will be demolished if a private group fails to raise $400,000 by Oct. 1, 2019, to restore the building. The clock is ticking on efforts to restore the historic McKee House now that Glen Ellyn has inked a deal to lease it and other buildings at Churchill Woods Forest Preserve.
