New Glen Ellyn police station set to open in June

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Daily Herald

The new Glen Ellyn police station will open in June -- two months ahead of schedule -- with public amenities and vastly improved security for officers. As police prepare to move out of their cramped quarters downtown, contractors are putting the final touches on the building near the entrance of Panfish Park.

