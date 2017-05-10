Local artist has solo show at Elmhurst Art Museum
Artist Randal Stringer will display his paintings during a solo exhibit from May 14 to June 23 at the Elmhurst Art Museum. Chicago-area artist Randal Stringer will display his paintings done in a highly-rendered digital style in an exhibit titled by "Pause" at the Elmhurst Art Museum.
