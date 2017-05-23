Glen Ellyn microbrewery could get tax incentive
Developers of a Glen Ellyn restaurant and microbrewery, shown in this rendering, stand to receive a sales tax rebate for the project. Glen Ellyn trustees are set to award a tax incentive to developers who have run into mounting costs to convert an aging retail building into a restaurant and microbrewery downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|23 min
|Knows all
|305
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|8 hr
|Ben Evers83
|394
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|May 20
|Ben Dover
|15
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|May 19
|Keyanna
|1
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|May 18
|Lord of Darkness
|15
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|May 16
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|May 16
|Gladys
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC