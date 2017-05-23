Glen Ellyn microbrewery could get tax...

Glen Ellyn microbrewery could get tax incentive

Sunday May 21

Developers of a Glen Ellyn restaurant and microbrewery, shown in this rendering, stand to receive a sales tax rebate for the project. Glen Ellyn trustees are set to award a tax incentive to developers who have run into mounting costs to convert an aging retail building into a restaurant and microbrewery downtown.

