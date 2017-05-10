Glen Ellyn man gets 10 years for aggravated battery, blames dog
A Glen Ellyn man convicted of aggravated domestic battery in a 2016 beating that left his father with two brain hemorrhages, a nearly amputated ear and a broken jaw is headed to prison. But not before throwing his dog, Moose, under the bus for assisting in the carnage that led to Charles Mitchell's initially being charged with attempted murder.
