Consultants could get Glen Ellyn apartment/retail project going again

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Daily Herald

Glen Ellyn officials and developers plan to work with real estate advisers to build momentum on a stalled project to transform the site of a vacant grocery store into apartments and commercial businesses. The two sides have agreed to bring in consultants from CBRE, a firm based in Chicago, to facilitate negotiations.

