Comedy of manners 'Improbable Fiction' tries a little too hard
Arnold Hassock , left, questions his place in an unfinished sci-fi novel in Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's "Improbable Fiction." Bailey's co-stars are Rebecca Cox, Conor Burke, Gary Simmers and Denise Blank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|29 min
|Sts P and p
|25
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|20 hr
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|20 hr
|Gladys
|8
|Poor sole
|22 hr
|Unincorporated
|4
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Mon
|Logan Owen
|390
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr '17
|untruenorth
|1
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb '17
|Captain Taint
|5
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC