College of DuPage student takes seat on school's board
College of DuPage student Daniel Markwell, center, was seated last week on the Glen Ellyn school's board of trustees along with Christine Fenne of Wheaton and Alan Bennett of Lombard. After becoming politically active during last year's Democratic primary and spending months volunteering on several campaigns, Daniel Markwell was left wondering what to do when the November election was over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trespassing busts at four lakes. (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Bstraxz
|34
|County farm and jewel
|Fri
|Regan
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Emily Cruise
|389
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb '17
|Captain Taint
|5
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb '17
|Lromeo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC