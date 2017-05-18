College of DuPage seeks to keep property taxes flat
College of DuPage officials plan to hold the line on property taxes, despite declining enrollment and a multimillion dollar deficit in the school's next budget. School trustees are slated to vote next month on a $319.9 million spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The proposed document calls for $155.4 million in expenditures in the education fund, which is the Glen Ellyn-based college's primary operating fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|11 min
|Ben Dover
|15
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|Fri
|M A fin P too
|144
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Ellie Jenkins78
|392
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|Fri
|Keyanna
|1
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Lord of Darkness
|15
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|May 16
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|May 16
|Gladys
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC