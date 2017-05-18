College of DuPage seeks to keep prope...

College of DuPage seeks to keep property taxes flat

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

College of DuPage officials plan to hold the line on property taxes, despite declining enrollment and a multimillion dollar deficit in the school's next budget. School trustees are slated to vote next month on a $319.9 million spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The proposed document calls for $155.4 million in expenditures in the education fund, which is the Glen Ellyn-based college's primary operating fund.

