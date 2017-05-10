College of DuPage Offers New Enterprise System Administrator Certificate
An alliance between COD, Microsoft and Microsoft IT Academy allows students to use the Microsoft lab in the cloud for some of the curriculum as well as Microsoft software free of charge. Upon completing the program, students are prepared to take Microsoft certification exams at a discounted rate.
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trespassing busts at four lakes. (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Bstraxz
|34
|County farm and jewel
|Fri
|Regan
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Emily Cruise
|389
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb '17
|Captain Taint
|5
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb '17
|Lromeo
|1
