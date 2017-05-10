College of DuPage Offers Free 'Citizens Public Safety Academy' This Summer
The Homeland Security Training Institute at College of DuPage is offering the Citizens Public Safety Academy, a free program designed to provide participants the opportunity to become more aware of and involved with their own safety. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 6 to Aug. 1 in the SSG Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center, on the College's Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. During this program, funded by a grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation, participants will learn about a broad range of topics presented by law enforcement and emergency response experts from a variety of organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trespassing busts at four lakes. (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Bstraxz
|34
|County farm and jewel
|Fri
|Regan
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Emily Cruise
|389
|West Chicago passes referendum....
|May 9
|resident
|1
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|Feb '17
|Captain Taint
|5
|'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage...
|Feb '17
|Lromeo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC