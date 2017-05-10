College of DuPage Offers Free 'Citizens Public Safety Academy' This Summer

The Homeland Security Training Institute at College of DuPage is offering the Citizens Public Safety Academy, a free program designed to provide participants the opportunity to become more aware of and involved with their own safety. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 6 to Aug. 1 in the SSG Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center, on the College's Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. During this program, funded by a grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation, participants will learn about a broad range of topics presented by law enforcement and emergency response experts from a variety of organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.